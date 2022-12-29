'Could see nothing but eye of the bird': Mukesh Ambani compares Argentina, Lionel Messi to Mahabharat's Arjuna

Mukesh Ambani, on the occasion of father Dhirubhai Ambani’s birth anniversary on Wednesday, which is celebrated as Reliance Family Day, spoke about Argentina’s unbelievable win at the FIFA World Cup 2022. He said that despite losing the first match in the tournament, the team, under the leadership of captain Lionel Messi, won because of teamwork and good leadership. He likened Argentina and Lionel Messi to Mahabharata’s Arjuna.

In the speech that was released to the media today by the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani said, “How did Argentina win the Cup? It is because of the combination of leadership and teamwork. Messi could not have won the Cup on his own. Similarly, the Argentinian team could not have won without Messi’s inspiring leadership."

The billionaire said that Argentina faltered in the first game but they did not give up. “Ultimately, they won because they were breathing victory, dreaming of victory, and doing everything needed to achieve victory…until the last penalty shot,” he said.

“They were like warrior Arjuna who could see nothing but the eye of the bird at which he had pointed his arrow,” said Mukesh Ambani, further adding that that is how founder Dhirubhai Ambani also built Reliance.

In the speech, Ambani also shared a thought by Swami Vivekananda that, he said, inspired him his entire life. He quoted Swami Vivekananda and said: “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

He urged everyone to follow the mantra, which will guarantee success in one’s personal life and will “ensure unstoppable success of Reliance in the years to come”.

Mukesh Ambani also asked everyone to spend quality time with their loved ones for family growth, quality time with their colleagues for team growth, and quality time with themselves for self-growth.

