'Creative talent at Ola is next level': Bhavish Aggarwal says 'drop me a line' to get hired

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said in a Twitter post that the company is always looking to hire bright talent. Aggarwal shared a video showing the company’s design work and ethos. “One of the aspects of my job I love most is that I get to work with the best designers in the world! The creative talent at Ola is next level. Here’s a video showing our design work and ethos! We’re always hiring bright talent! Drop me a line🙂👍🏼” he tweeted.

The video shows how electric scooters and cars are innovatively designed with the blend of technology and how designers juggle between idea and implementation to come up with that perfect design.

Twitter users were in awe of the video, showering praises for Aggarwal’s creativity. “Wow! That sounds amazing! I'm sure working with the best designers in the world is really inspiring. I'd love to see the work you guys have done.”



“Haha. Yes, the next level from ground or sky? A scooter and a car. Yes you have broken all records of innovation. @elonmusk please learn something,” another one commented.



“I can only imagine the level of thought and detail that goes into the design process at Ola.👍,” a third user said.



A few days ago, the Ola CEO had shared another video, which hinted that the company might be testing the ADAS for Ola S1 Pro scooter. ADAS is a collection of electronic technologies developed to aid in driving and parking via a secure human-machine interface. The role of ADAS is also to reduce the number of traffic accidents.

Recently, Aggarwal also announced the launch of a “technical blog” which would contain various aspects of the Ola S1 e-scooter, including the engineering (including safety and testing they have undergone), deep dive into specific issues, and the processes Ola will follow for deploying various upgrades.

