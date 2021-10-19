CRED raises $251 mn in Series E round; valuation doubles to $4.01 bn

CRED has raised $251 million funding in a Series E investment round at a $4.01 billion valuation, nearly double than its previous valuation at $2.2 billion. Kunal Shah-led credit card bill payment platform’s fresh funds raise, according to sources, was co-led by existing investors Tiger Global and Falconedge. Two new investors - Marshall Wace and Steadfast joined the new round. Sources told BusinessToday.in that investors including DST Global, Insight Partners, Coatue, Sofina, RTP, and Dragoneer have increased their shareholding in CRED with this round.



An official spokesperson of CRED confirmed the report on the fresh fundraise. The fintech startup has transformed from a credit cards payment, rewards platform to offering lending services in partnerships with IDFC bank and various non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).



The fintech sector in India has seen heavy capital deployment this year raising $4.6 billion till September. CRED has raised an aggregate amount of $547 million from a bunch of investors this year, diversifying its financial services portfolio simultaneously to target the underserved market in India.



CRED says that it has over 5.9 million high-trust individuals on the platform with a median credit score of 830 currently. The company claims that they processed 20 per cent of all credit card bill payments in India. Over 35 per cent of premium credit card holders in India are on CRED, with members spending 2X of the average credit card user in India.



In August this year, the Bengaluru-headquartered company announced CRED Mint which offers the members an opportunity to offer loans at 9 per cent interest per annum.



“The power of CRED is our high-trust community. With CRED Mint, we are enabling members to leverage this trusted community to help one another in their journey of financial progress. We believe in enabling those who demonstrate responsible financial behaviour with the privileges they deserve. The product democratises access to inflation-beating interest rates, and a frictionless, transparent, and delightful financial experience for CRED’s high-trust members,” founder Kunal Shah said.

