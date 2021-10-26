CRISIL reaffirms stable rating on Rs 1,200 cr subordinated debt of ICICI Prudential

CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AAA/Stable' rating on the Rs 1,200 crore subordinated debt of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited (ICICI Pru Life). The rating continues to factor in the strategic importance to ICICI Bank Limited (rated 'CRISIL AAA/CRISIL AA+/Stable'), both on an ongoing basis and in the event of distress.

Other factors considered by CRISIL are the "established market position of ICICI Pru Life" within the life insurance industry, well-diversified distribution channels, "healthy persistency metrics" with stable profitability, and adequate capital position.

"These rating strengths are partially offset by an ability to sustain a growth in the non-linked segment, and challenges that ICICI Pru Life is expected to face in sustaining its profitability due to rising competition," CRISIL said.

ICICI Pru Life, though an independently managed and self-sustaining entity, has strong linkage with ICICI Bank, driven by majority ownership (51.3 per cent) and a shared brand name, which adds to its strength.

The strong linkage implies a moral obligation on ICICI Bank's part to support ICICI Pru Life in the event of exigency. ICICI Bank has also provided ICICI Pru Life access to its network of branches and for selling insurance products to its customers on an exclusive basis.

The ICICI brand and the bank's wide distribution network, particularly among salaried and affluent individuals, gives ICICI Pru Life a competitive advantage in terms of acquiring new business. The foreign promoter Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited held a stake of 22.1 per cent in the entity as of September 30, 2021.

In the light of the second wave of the pandemic, ICICI Pru Life had witnessed elevated claims as compared to the first wave. During Q1 fiscal 2022, the company honoured claims of Rs 500 crore against Rs 198 crore during fiscal 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the company held reserves of Rs 498 crore towards Covid-19 claims (Rs 332 crore till fiscal 2021 and Rs 166 crore during Q1 fiscal 2022).

However, in Q2 fiscal 2022, the company witnessed a steady reduction in claims due to Covid. During Q2, the company honoured claims of Rs 362 crore (net of reinsurance). This took total Covid-19 claims (net of insurance) to Rs 862 crore during the first half of fiscal 2022.

CRISIL Ratings noted that the surge in claims has largely been due to the second wave of Covid-19. "With the situation still evolving, CRISIL Ratings will continue to monitor the level of claims that company may receive in coming 2-3 quarters and its resultant impact on the overall credit profile of the company," said the ratings agency.

The ratings agency has said ICICI Prudential's ability to sustain growth in the non-linked segment and exposure to inherent competition in the insurance business, and associated challenges are some of the weaknesses of the company. The ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited stock is trading at Rs 621.3, up Rs 0.30 or 0.048 per cent, compared to the previous session close of Rs 621 on the NSE.

