Crocs to conduct Croctober 2021 from Oct 20-Oct 31

Month-long, fan-fuelled celebration of the shoe brand Crocs – called 'Croctober' -- is back with new digital fest that recognises and celebrates the brand’s fans in a colourful event. During this event, Crocs fans will get more digital-first opportunities to engage with the brand, including a first-ever collaboration with Spotify India and a leading hip-hop artist Dino James.

Crocs will also release ‘Come As You Are with Dino James’ playlist in partnership with Spotify India. This playlist will feature songs around the message of ‘Come As You Are’ and the track produced by Dino James. Fans will also have to create an original song which will be the soundtrack of the Croctober Dance Challenge.

“We have some of the most incredible fans who want to be an active part of our community and engage with us in a meaningful way, and Croctober is [a] homage to that,” said Croc Chief Marketing Officer Heidi Cooley. Cooley added, “Everyone in Croc Nation that knows that Croctober is actually the most wonderful time of the year! There’s no better time to Come As You Are and we can’t wait to celebrate with our fans… all month long!”

The brand’s fans will also get an opportunity to show their dance talent and personal style through an Instagram AR filter featuring Jibbitz and can also win a year-long supply of Crocs. One-of-a-kind, fan-first moments like Crocs Trivia will also be conducted thoughout the month.

