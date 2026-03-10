Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Crude even at $90 'unsustainable': SpiceJet's Ajay Singh warns of potential impact on Indian carriers as West Asia crisis enters day 11

Crude even at $90 'unsustainable': SpiceJet's Ajay Singh warns of potential impact on Indian carriers as West Asia crisis enters day 11

Singh added that domestic fares are unlikely to remain stable, as airlines may be forced to introduce fuel surcharges due to rising fuel costs.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 10, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Crude even at $90 'unsustainable': SpiceJet's Ajay Singh warns of potential impact on Indian carriers as West Asia crisis enters day 11Oil prices have been rising mainly due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, especially with the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet Ltd., has warned that Indian airlines may need to reconsider their growth plans due to the high cost of crude oil, which he considers unsustainable above $90 per barrel.

Follow live coverage on US-Israel-Iran war here

In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Singh expressed concern over rising fuel costs and their potential impact on the aviation sector. “We don’t know where things are really going,” he said, referring to the volatile oil market.

Advertisement

Singh added that domestic fares are unlikely to remain stable, as airlines may be forced to introduce fuel surcharges due to rising fuel costs.

According to a Bloomberg report, Indian airlines have already raised fares on international long-haul flights by about 15% due to the increase in jet fuel prices.

Singh also indicated that domestic flights could see similar price hikes in the future.

The Indian aviation industry, highly sensitive to price fluctuations due to the competitive and price-conscious nature of the market, will face additional challenges as fuel costs rise.

Oil prices have been rising mainly due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the West Asia, especially with the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Advertisement

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route where a significant portion of the world's oil passes through, has been at the center of these tensions. Attacks on key oil infrastructure and the threat of further disruptions in this region have led traders to push up prices, adding a risk premium to crude. This has caused Brent crude to surge above $100 per barrel.

 

Published on: Mar 10, 2026 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today