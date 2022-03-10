Curefoods acquires majority stake in Frozen Bottle

Cloud kitchen company Curefoods on Thursday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in milkshake brand, Frozen Bottle.

Under Curefoods, Frozen Bottle will expand its dessert portfolio, becoming the single stop-shop for all cold dessert products, according to an official statement.



"More snack-based brands are expected to augment the Frozen Bottle portfolio to cater to a wider audience with varying needs, both via physical and online channels," the statement added.

Also Read: Curefoods acquires seven food brands in India



Curefoods also aims to expand Frozen Bottle's footprint taking it to a total of 50 cities with over 250 outlets.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer at Curefoods, said: "Over the years, the category of frozen desserts and milkshakes has seen a major boost in India. Adding a highly popular milkshake brand, such as Frozen Bottle, to our dessert portfolio will now equip Curefoods with 5 dessert brands across all categories."



"Going forward, we will keep adding more brands to Frozen Bottle's portfolio to appeal to the consumer base that wants to grab a quick snack along with their cold beverage. This partnership will also help us improve our supply chain as we consolidate our position as India's largest online dessert company," he added.

Also Read: Curefoods raises $13 mn from Iron Pillar, Binny Bansal, others



Pranshul Yadav, Founder and CEO at Frozen Bottle, said, "We now aim to ramp up our efforts in becoming the go-to cold dessert brand and also widen our breadth of offerings. We look forward to working with the Curefoods team and bolster their ambitious upward trajectory in the cloud kitchen space."

Curefoods also recently announced its merger with Mumbai-based Maverix and the acquisition of south India franchise rights of US-based pizza chain Sbarro.