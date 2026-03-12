Cybersecurity's missing half: Why women still struggle to reach the top

More women than ever are entering technology and cybersecurity roles. Yet between the first promotion and leadership, the pipeline begins to narrow.

Nearly three decades into her career, Jill Macmurchy, Chief Customer Officer, APAC at Commvault, has watched the industry evolve firsthand. Along with Nithya Cadambi, General Manager, Global Centres of Excellence (GCoEs) at Commvault, she says the focus must now shift from hiring more women to ensuring they can progress into leadership roles.

“When I started in the mid-90s, mentorship or sponsorship were rarely discussed,” says Macmurchy.

“There were very few women in technical roles and even fewer in leadership. Today, more women are entering the field, but the challenge is helping them rise through the ranks.”

The Representation Gap Persists

India has emerged as a major hub for global technology talent, expanding entry-level opportunities for women in engineering and cybersecurity roles. “The female representation at entry levels here is often stronger than in many other parts of APAC,” says Macmurchy.

Cadambi notes that the pipeline can begin narrowing even before women enter the workforce. Despite similar numbers of male and female engineering graduates, fewer women apply for highly technical roles. “Many women hesitate even before trying,” she explains. “They perceive technical interviews as too difficult and hold themselves back in anticipation of challenges.”

Changing the Pipeline: What Companies Are Doing

To address the talent gap, organisations are experimenting with programmes that target different stages of the career pipeline. At Commvault India, an initiative called Pratidhi supports women graduates from smaller cities who may lack confidence or exposure. The programme offers technical training, communication skills and interview preparation through mentoring by engineering leaders and HR teams. “Some participants eventually join the organisation,” Cadambi says.

The company has also introduced an externship programme designed for women returning to work after career breaks, often due to caregiving responsibilities. “It’s about helping them reconnect with technology and decide their next career step,” Cadambi explains.



Why Mid-Career Women Need More Support

While entry-level hiring has improved, the mid-career stage remains the most fragile point for women in technology. “Work supports life,” says Macmurphy. “People should be able to take time to build families without feeling guilty or penalised.”

Cadambi argues that the conversation must shift away from viewing caregiving solely as a women’s issue. “It shouldn’t be maternity support it should be parental support,” she says.

Policies such as gender-neutral parental leave and childcare benefits can help redistribute responsibilities more evenly.

Mentorship and Leadership Pipelines

Beyond policy changes, mentorship remains one of the most powerful tools for advancing women’s careers. Macmurphy credits her own growth partly to mentors who recognised her potential early on, including a leader who encouraged her to relocate from London to Sydney to build a professional services business in the Asia-Pacific region. “They saw something in me that I hadn’t fully recognised myself,” she says.

Commvault runs mentoring circles where groups of employees interact with leaders across departments to discuss technology, leadership and career development.

Advice to the Next Generation

For young women considering careers in cybersecurity, both leaders emphasise the importance of confidence and financial independence. “Just do it. Don’t overthink it, earn as you go,” says Macmurphy. “That’s one advantage many of our male counterparts have they just try things without overanalysing them.”

Cadambi offers a more practical perspective. “Financial independence is incredibly important,” she says. “It changes the dynamics of every relationship and gives women the freedom to make their own choices.”

“Women supporting women is something that cannot be overstated,” Macmurphy says.