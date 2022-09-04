This is the safety rating of the Mercedes-Benz SUV Cyrus Mistry was travelling in

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry — who succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons — passed away on Sunday in a road accident near Mumbai. This unfortunate incident has raised questions of road safety and has shifted focus on car safety standards like European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, over 1.55 lakh lives were lost in road crashes in India last year — an average of 426 daily or 18 every single hour — which is the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far.

Cyrus and four others were headed to Palghar when the accident took place after the driver lost control of the car and banged in a river bridge. Mistry suffered grievous injuries due to the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes-Benz SUV, India’s largest-selling luxury brand’s best-selling model. Priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh, the Mercedes-Benz GLC was awarded the highest 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP and was based on the MRA architecture.

The Global NCAP tests cars on various parameters and assigns a rating out of 5 stars primarily on adult and child safety. Other safety features of the car include 7 airbags, crosswind assist, parking assist, attention assist, adaptive brake lights, tyre-pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, Mercedes’ Pre-Safe occupant protection system, etc.

Mistry was reportedly seated at the rear side of the car and experts recommend seat belts for both front and rear-seated passengers to ensure maximum safety.

Recently, Global NCAP released a list of the safest cars in India. Among the passenger cars, Mahindra XUV700 SUV, Tata Punch and Honda City were considered to be some of the safest cars on Indian roads.

Earlier this year, the road transport ministry said it would make it mandatory for carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles that can carry up to 8 passengers for enhanced safety of occupants from October 2022.

According to Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) chairman RC Bhargava, the norm will adversely hit the already shrinking small car market, making it even more difficult for two-wheeler users to upgrade to small cars. The airbag v/s cost debate is not an easy one.