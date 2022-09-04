Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident Live Updates: Mortal remains at govt hospital; Fadnavis orders probe

Cyrus Mistry death: Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident in Palghar area of Maharashtra. Mistry, 54, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. However, his car, a Mercedes MH 47 AB 6705, crashed into a divider near Charoti on a bridge. The accident took place after the driver lost control. There were four people of which two including Mistry died on the spot.

Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil while speaking to news agency ANI said: "Around 3 PM, the car got into an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital."

Mistry's death has sent shockwaves in industry circles with many business honchos and top politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a great loss. Mistry headed one of India's largest conglomerates, Tata Group, for four years from 2012 to 2016.

Expressing shock, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said Mistry was committed to carrying forward and strengthening his business in infra and infra projects. "He desired to keep contributing to India’s economic progress. Condolences to his family and friends," she said.

WATCH: First visuals of Cyrus Mistry's car which crashed and caused his death

Cyrus Mistry death: Such is the unpredictability of life - Harsh Goenka



Harsh Goenka: "Life is like the oil within a lamp. It can be measured, but the pace at which it burns depends on how bright and fierce the flame. And there is no predicting when the lamp might die, when it could have blazed great while longer. Such is the unpredictability of life!"

Maharashtra Deputy CM orders detailed probe into accident that killed Mistry

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that he has spoken to state DGP and instructed him to carry out a detailed probe into the accident that claimed Mistry's life. He said he was shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident. "My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations," he said.

Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 4, 2022

Mistry's mortal remains at a govt hospital in Kasa

Cyrus Mistry's death: Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police as per procedure, news agency ANI reported citing Palghar Police sources.

Mistry was amongst the brightest business minds of the country: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said Mistry was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. "Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," he said.

Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry.



He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022

Mistry's death is shocking, big loss to the world of commerce and industry: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said that the untimely demise of Mistry was shocking. "He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Harsh Goenka: He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance

- Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises: "So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group."

Anand Mahindra: Hard to digest this news

Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra has also expressed shock over the death of Mistry. He in a tweet said: "Hard to digest this news. I got to know Cyrus well during his all-too-brief tenure as the head of the House of Tata. I was convinced he was destined for greatness. If life had other plans for him, so be it, but life itself should not have been snatched away from him. Om Shanti"

Piyush Goyal: Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said he was deeply anguished and shocked by the sudden passing away of Mistry. He said the Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. "My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," he said.

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry.



Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered.



— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

- NCP MP Supriya Sule in a tweet said: "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it.



— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

- Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Mistry.