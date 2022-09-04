Cyrus Mistry's death in road accident: Gadkari, Tharoor, others express shock, offer condolences 

Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away on Sunday in a road accident near Mumbai. The incident is said to have taken place near Mumbai and in Palghar district over two hours back. Cyrus and four others were headed to Palghar when the accident took place after the driver lost control of the car and banged in the river bridge. Mistry suffered grievous injuries due to the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Soon after the news of his demise emerged, netizens offered their condolences to the departed soul. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in offering his last respects to Mistry.
The Prime Minister wrote, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. May his soul rest in peace."
RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka wrote, “So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group.”
Reliance Industries’ Parimal Nathwani also expressed his shock at Mistry’s sudden demise. He wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the passing away of former TATA Sons chairman Shri Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Palghar in Maharashtra. It is a great loss. May his soul rest in peace.”
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also tweeted on Mistry’s passing and wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of ex-chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he rest in Peace. Om Shanti.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter to remember the departed soul. Puri wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the unfortunate demise of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry ji in a tragic road accident. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace."
Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor wrote, "So shocked to hear of his untimely demise. My heart goes out to his loved ones."
Working President of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) KT Rama Rao, also known as KTR, shared his picture with the late Tata Group chairperson and wrote, "Shocked totally! One of the most humble, dignified and nice humans who I've had the pleasure of being a friend over the last eight years; Cyrus Mistry is no more! Rest in peace Cyrus. Yet another good soul gone too soon."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remembered the former Tata Sons chairman on his sudden death. Shinde said that he was "shocked" to hear about Mistry's sudden demise. Commenting on Mistry, he further added, "He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It's a great loss... My heartfelt tribute."
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Om Shanti. Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations."
Here are some other reactions on Mistry’s unfortunate passing
Also read: BREAKING: Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, killed in road accident near Mumbai
Also read: Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident Live Updates: Death of former chairman of Tata Sons shocks the nation
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today