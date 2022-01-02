D-Mart standalone revenue rises 22% to Rs 9,065 crore in December quarter

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Sunday said its standalone revenue from operations rose 21.96 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,065.02 crore during the October-December quarter of 2021.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 7,432.69 crore during October-December quarter of 2020, while it was at Rs 6,751.94 in the same quarter of 2019, Avenue Supermarts said in an exchange filing.

The total number of stores as of December 31, 2021 stood at 263.

On Friday, the company had informed the exchanges that it will declare its results for the December quarter on January 8, 2022.

Avenue Supermarts had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 449 crore for July-September 2021, while its total revenue stood at Rs 7,650 crore during the quarter.

Shares of the company closed 0.67 per cent higher at Rs 4,669.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday.

