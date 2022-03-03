D2C food start-up Eat Better raises Rs 5.5 cr in seed funding 

Healthy D2C food brand Eat Better Ventures has announced that it has raised Rs 5.5 crore funding in a seed round led by Java Capital and Mumbai Angels. The round also saw also participation from Shiprocket Ventures, CapierCapital and Plan B Capital.

Well-known entrepreneurs like Harpreet Grover, Arjun Vaidya, Bhavik Vasa, Radhika Ghai, Vishesh Khurana, Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Ishank Joshi, Venus Dhuria and Divij Bajaj among others also participated in the round.

The company, which makes healthy organic snacks, plans to use the funds to ramp up its production capacity, build a robust team, launch new products, and augment its marketing and distribution channels.

The brand primarily sells on its own website and on popular marketplaces like Amazon.



"Most packaged foods available are full of chemicals, artificial flavours and preservatives. Eat Better aims to change this narrative," said Shaurya Kanoria, Co-founder, Eat Better.

"Our aim is to build a large and enduring food and beverage brand that offers customers delicious and healthy foods at the click of a button," he added.



Founded in August 2020 by mother son duo -- Mridula Kanoria and Shaurya Kanoria -- Eat Better is a Jaipur-based brand that makes snacks that are 100 per cent natural, free of chemicals and any artificial flavours and colours.

Over the last 18 months, the brand has witnessed over 10x growth in revenues. The products are all manufactured in the start-up's own facility in Jaipur that employs over 50 women.

As per a Statista report, the size of the Indian savoury market is around $6 billion and is expected to grow to $14 billion by 2026.

Also read: Did Ashneer Grover not co-found BharatPe?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Veddis Foundation invests $6.3 mn in Abhijit Banerjee's J-PAL