D2C orthodontic start-up Snazzy raises $2.2 mn in seed funding round

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) dental-tech start-up Snazzy announced on Wednesday that it has raised $2.2 million in a seed funding round from YCombinator, Form Capital, Goodwater Capital, and ANIM Fund.

The round saw participation from several angel investors such as Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), Bobby Goodlatte (Stripe and Coinbase angel investor), Eric Idiahi (Partner, Verod Capital), and others.

"Snazzy is on a mission to deliver a world-class treatment at the convenience of home and the funds will be to strengthen its team across engineering, marketing, operations, dentistry, and sales, to support its accelerated growth plans," the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by IIT Hyderabad graduates - Ayush Pateria and Keshav Chouksey - Snazzy leverages a D2C business model, as well as several other technologies, to provide clear aligners to suit the busy lifestyle of today's consumers.

The company follows a vertically integrated model by manufacturing aligners and leveraging teledentistry to provide treatments via its network of orthodontists.

The cumulative opportunity in the clear aligners industry over the years has witnessed significant growth and is currently worth more than $35 billion. The global opportunity is estimated to be worth more than a trillion dollars.

"This quarter, the company has doubled its revenue and is profitable on every order. With a focus on middle-class families in India, Snazzy has, since its inception, built a stronghold in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore and is soon expanding PAN India," the statement further read.

Snazzy aims to be the biggest cosmetology brand in India with the long-term vision of being the one-stop-shop for various customised cosmetic services in an affordable and convenient manner.