Dassault Aviation to take majority control of Dassault Reliance Aerospace with 51% stake; check details

Dassault Aviation will increase its holding in Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) to 51 per cent, making the Nagpur-based joint venture a subsidiary of the French aerospace major. Currently, Dassault owns 49 per cent, while Reliance Infrastructure, through its arm Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), controls 51 per cent. Following the transaction, Reliance Infra will reclassify DRAL as an associate company, with RAL’s stake reducing to 49 per cent.

The deal, valued at Rs 175.96 crore, is slated for completion by November 1, the companies disclosed in a stock exchange filing. Dassault said the move would reinforce its ability to provide guarantees, warranties, and service commitments to customers in India as well as international markets.

Financially, DRAL remains a relatively small part of Reliance’s portfolio. In FY25, the company reported a turnover of Rs 69.93 crore and a net worth of Rs 47.13 crore. This accounted for just 0.23 per cent of RAL’s consolidated turnover and 0.33 per cent of its consolidated net worth. The price tag for the 2 per cent stake is based on an independent valuation, the filing added.

The strategic stake hike comes as Dassault prepares to position DRAL as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon aircraft. The company’s facility at Mihan in Nagpur will host the first Final Assembly Line (FAL) for Falcon business jets outside France, a significant milestone for the aerospace group. The Falcon series, one of the world’s leading business jet families, currently has a global order backlog of 75 aircraft.

Backed by a robust balance sheet, Dassault Aviation is well-placed to expand operations in India. The company, valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore, holds more than ₹80,000 crore in cash reserves, highlighting its capacity to scale production and invest in long-term partnerships in the Indian aerospace sector.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd closed at Rs 285.75, down by 0.59%.

