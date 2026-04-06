‘Defining moment for global order’: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon flags war, trade and AI risks

The global economy is entering a period of heightened uncertainty driven by geopolitical conflicts, trade tensions, and rapid technological change, according to Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase.

In his latest annual letter to shareholders, Dimon outlined a range of mounting risks — from wars in Ukraine and Iran to tensions with China and instability across the Middle East — that he believes could reshape the global economic order.

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“The outcome of current geopolitical events may very well be the defining factor in how the future global economic order unfolds,” Dimon wrote, warning that ongoing conflicts could trigger ripple effects across energy and commodity markets.

Geopolitics & energy shock risks

Dimon placed particular emphasis on the potential economic consequences of fighting in Iran. Any escalation, he suggested, could disrupt energy supplies and commodity markets, potentially prolonging inflationary pressures that financial markets may not have fully priced in.

The broader geopolitical environment remains volatile. Wars, rising tensions between major powers, and terrorist activity are adding new layers of risk to an already fragile global economic landscape.

Even so, Dimon expressed confidence in the long-term resilience of the United States, writing that the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary presents “the perfect time to rededicate ourselves to the values that made this great nation — freedom, liberty and opportunity.”

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Trade wars redrawing global alliances

Dimon also warned that global trade dynamics are being fundamentally reshaped, particularly by the policies of Donald Trump.

Trump’s second-term trade strategy has relied heavily on tariffs targeting dozens of trading partners and sectors. According to Dimon, the resulting tensions are prompting countries to rethink economic alliances and supply chains.

“The trade battles are clearly not over,” he said, adding that many nations are reassessing where to build new trade partnerships.

While some of these shifts may strengthen national security and supply-chain resilience, Dimon said the long-term economic consequences remain uncertain.

Future of Artificial Intelligence

Dimon also highlighted the rapid rise of artificial intelligence as another force reshaping the global economy.

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He said the pace of AI development and adoption is unprecedented compared with previous technological shifts. While the technology is expected to deliver major productivity gains, its long-term impact on industries and companies remains unclear.

“Overall, the investment in AI is not a speculative bubble,” Dimon wrote, adding that the technology will generate significant benefits even though it is impossible to predict which companies will ultimately dominate the sector.

JPMorgan eyes prediction markets

Dimon revealed that JPMorgan is exploring a possible entry into prediction markets — platforms where users trade contracts based on the likelihood of future events.

He stressed that the bank would avoid markets tied to sports or politics and enforce strict rules to prevent insider trading, describing most prediction markets as “more like gambling.”

Beyond financial markets, Dimon used the letter to call for broader reforms aimed at revitalizing economic opportunity in the United States.

He advocated improvements in education, a modernisation of immigration policy, and the creation of a large free trade agreement linking the United States, Europe, and key allies across the Asia-Pacific region.

Criticism of banking regulations

Dimon also delivered sharp criticism of the US banking regulatory framework, arguing that reforms introduced after the 2008 Financial Crisis created inefficiencies that may be weakening the financial system.

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While acknowledging that the reforms produced some benefits, he said the current system has become overly complex.

According to Dimon, the regulatory environment now includes “expensive, overlapping and excessive rules and regulations,” which he argued have slowed the system and reduced productive lending.

He specifically pointed to the structure of capital and liquidity requirements, the design of the Federal Reserve’s stress tests, and what he described as a poorly managed process at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.