Delhi EV policy: SIAM calls for more 'enablers' instead of mandates and bans

As Delhi proposes a ban on internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered two- and three-wheelers, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has called for bringing in more enablers to promote the adoption of electric vehicles instead of resorting to mandates.

“There should be greater focus on enablers. One should avoid going through the routes of mandates and bans,” SIAM President Shailesh Chandra said at a press conference. “This is still to be deliberated in detail because the draft policy has just come,” he added.

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Chandra, however, cautioned that the auto industry will have to ensure that the draft policy does not move towards “too much of a mandate.”

“We should create an enabling environment for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles through incentives to overcome price and charging infrastructure barriers, so that there is a natural pull for consumers,” Chandra stated.

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The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, unveiled on April 11, 2026, bans the registration of internal-combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers from April 1, 2028. The proposal, which is open for public comments for 30 days, states that only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for new registrations in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi starting from that date.

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To encourage the adoption of electric two-wheelers, the Delhi government plans to provide financial incentives for electric two-wheelers costing up to ₹2.25 lakh. In the first year after the policy is implemented, buyers will receive ₹10,000 per kWh (kilowatt-hour), capped at ₹30,000. This will be reduced to ₹6,600 per kWh (up to ₹20,000) in the second year, and ₹3,300 per kWh (up to ₹10,000) in the third year.

“Two-wheelers constitute approximately 67% of the total vehicle stock in Delhi, making their rapid electrification critical for achieving meaningful reductions in vehicular emissions,” the draft policy stated.

Delhi’s draft EV policy also mandates the registration of only electric three-wheelers from January 1, 2027.

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