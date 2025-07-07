Delhi HC dismisses Turkish aviation firm Celebi’s plea against revocation of security clearance

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by Turkish aviation firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd challenging the government’s decision to revoke its security clearance on national security grounds. Justice Sachin Datta dismissed the petitions filed by Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, which manage ground handling and cargo operations at several Indian airports. The verdict had been reserved on May 23.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) withdrew Celebi’s security clearance on May 15, citing national security interests. This decision followed Turkey’s open support for Pakistan and condemnation of India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (POK), which caused public outrage in India.

Celebi, part of Turkey’s Celebi group, has operated in India’s aviation sector for over 15 years and employs more than 10,000 people across nine airports. The security clearance that was withdrawn had been granted as recently as November 2022.

The central government’s counsel defended the revocation, stating there was an "unprecedented threat" to aviation security that required immediate action. In an affidavit filed on May 19, the Centre said the clearance was withdrawn based on specific inputs indicating that continuing Celebi’s services would pose risks under the current circumstances.

Advertisement

Celebi’s counsel argued that the government’s move violated principles of natural justice and the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules. He said the Director General of BCAS should have issued a notice, provided an opportunity for a hearing, and recorded reasons before taking such a step.

The government maintained the security clearance was revoked "with immediate effect in the interest of national security". The aviation ministry and junior aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol also defended the decision, citing public demands to ban Celebi due to Turkey’s stance on Pakistan.

With the High Court’s dismissal, the BCAS revocation order stands, directly impacting Celebi’s operations in India. The detailed judgment will be uploaded shortly.