Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
corporate
Delhi HC tells Amazon, Flipkart to remove products infringing Reliance, Jio trademarks

Delhi HC tells Amazon, Flipkart to remove products infringing Reliance, Jio trademarks

The Delhi High Court has directed e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart to take down products that infringe upon the trademarks of Reliance Industries and its subsidiary Jio. Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in an order dated July 10, issued a dynamic injunction prohibiting the listing and sale of goods falsely using the "Reliance" or "Jio" branding

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 15, 2025 6:21 PM IST
Delhi HC tells Amazon, Flipkart to remove products infringing Reliance, Jio trademarksMore than 350 trade leaders in a unanimous resolution pointed towards alleged irregularities in the operations of Amazon & Flipkart.
SUMMARY
  • Delhi High Court restrains sellers from unauthorised use of Reliance trademarks
  • Order aims to prevent consumer confusion and safety risks in e-commerce
  • RIL filed suit against sellers infringing trademarks online

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart to delist products that infringe on 'Reliance' and 'Jio' trademarks. This order, passed by Justice Saurabh Banerjee on July 10, restrains sellers from using these trademarks without authorisation, Bar & Bench reported. The move comes after Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) filed a suit alleging that several sellers were infringing its trademarks on online platforms.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Justice Banerjee's dynamic injunction aims to curb the unauthorized use of Reliance's trademarks, which RIL claims could mislead consumers into believing these products originate from the company. The court recognised that such misrepresentation could result in consumer safety risks due to confusion about the products' origin. This ruling follows RIL’s assertion that it is active in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, dealing in fresh produce and other groceries through various channels.

The court underscored the importance of protecting brand names and logos, particularly in online marketplaces where consumers rely heavily on these identifiers. The potential for consumer confusion was cited as a significant concern. "Moreover, the products of defendant nos.1 to 21 are sold through online e-commerce platforms where consumers rely on brand name and logos to identify the origin of goods, in such circumstances, if any confusion between such products, if allowed to continue, could risk consumer safety. Therefore, in such circumstances, this Court has to adopt a more cautious and stringent approach for judging the likelihood of confusion and to exercise greater care," the court stated.

Advertisement

RIL’s legal representation was handled by Advocates Ankit Sahni and Kritika Sahni, alongside their associates from Ajay Sahni & Associates. The legal proceedings have involved various defendants represented by different legal firms, all addressing the allegations of trademark infringement. This courtroom decision highlights the critical nature of maintaining brand integrity in the competitive e-commerce landscape.

Published on: Jul 15, 2025 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today