Delhivery invests in logistics automation platform Falcon Autotech

Logistics platform Delhivery has announced its investment in logistics automation solutions provider Falcon Autotech. Delhivery has, however, not disclosed the amount for which it has invested in Falcon Autotech.



With this partnership, Delhivery expects to work with Falcon Autotech to design and implement new automation solutions for transportation and warehousing operations. “This announcement is in line with Delhivery’s stated objective of sustained investments in future-ready hardware solutions in its operations,” as per a press release.



This partnership will also lead to bundling of the hardware automated solutions and Delhivery’s SaaS platform. Delhivery’s SaaS platform is one of the proposed growth verticals for Delhivery in the national and international market.



“The collaboration with Falcon Autotech strengthens our ability to drive greater speed, precision and efficiency across our business lines,” Delhivery Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ajith Pai said.



The logistics platform, including Spoton, currently has 20 automated sortation centres, 124 gateways and 83 fulfilment centres across India as of June 2021. The company provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

“We are delighted to welcome Delhivery as a partner to Falcon. This investment is a testimony to Falcon’s commitment to our customers, our design, technology, and delivery capabilities, and the product roadmap ahead,” Falcon Autotech CEO Naman Jain said.