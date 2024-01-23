Delta Corp hopes to return to its original revenue and profitability by Q3FY25: CFO 

Delta Corp, which is reeling under the 28% goods and services tax and registered a 59.34% decline in its consolidated revenue in the third quarter of this fiscal, is hoping to return to its original revenue and profitability by the third quarter of FY25.

To attract players back to its casinos post the new GST regime that came into force in October 2023, the company has also started giving out one-time promotional chips, said Anil Malani, CFO, Delta Corp in an interaction with Business Today.

“Customers were unhappy with the 28% levy and we soon realised that we will lose our customers as there are several options available in the industry… So, we did a pivot in December, and decided that whatever the customer wants, we should try and in some form or fashion compensate the burden of tax that he is facing,” Malani said.

This change in strategy also reflected in the company’s top line in December. “As much as 55% of our revenue came in the months of October and November and 45% came only in the month of December,” Malani said, adding that this meant that the decision taken by us in the month of December to regain and retain our customers was well accepted. Subsequently from January 2024, Delta Corp has continued with the strategy and footfalls have returned to what was prevalent prior to October 2023.

“They are not cash chips, so you can't really go and encash it but you can play with them and the winnings against it can be encashed. We were doing this off and on for several years and in several of our locations but now this has become a practice at our casinos,” explained Malani, adding that the company will have to carry on with this, because, value perceived by the customer in this way seems to be well accepted as against paying 28% GST at the buying source.

“It will impact our bottom line and our margins will come down by 6% to 8%,” he noted.

The company’s top line will also get impacted by about 10% to 12% this quarter as one of its vessels goes into dry dock and gets decommissioned for about four to six weeks for routine repair and maintenance.

“To get back to the profitability that our business was churning out pre implementation of revised GST tariffs, will take a quarter or two. April, May, June in any ways is off season, a lean quarter and not the best quarter of the year,” Malani said.

On the GST notice, Malani said that the company defended the Show cause notice in Goa for its Goa casino and in Sikkim for its Sikkim casino as well as in West Bengal for its online gaming and received a stay for all three. “It is my understanding that most of these cases (relating to show cause notice for GST on online gaming) are now going to be clubbed together, and now will be heard in the Supreme Court,” he said, while underlining that the company was fully compliant.

“We were always paying 28% GST on casinos and the methodology followed by us was identical to what was being done by us in the pre- GST era,” he said.

