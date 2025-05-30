DGCA approves 3-month extension for IndiGo’s Boeing 777 lease from Turkish Airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted IndiGo a three-month extension on its wet lease agreement with Turkish Airlines, allowing the airline to continue operating two Boeing 777 aircraft on the Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul routes past the earlier cut-off of May 31. IndiGo had requested a six-month extension under the revised leasing policy. The existing policy permits an initial six-month lease with a potential six-month renewal. DGCS approved only half the duration following India's geopolitical tensions with Pakistan and Turkey's support to Pakistan.

In early 2023, IndiGo entered into a wet lease agreement with Turkish Airlines to mitigate capacity limitations resulting from grounding its Airbus A320neo fleet due to Pratt & Whitney engine concerns. The leased Boeing 777s, with a capacity of up to 500 passengers each, played a crucial role in sustaining IndiGo's international flight operations.

The widebody aircraft were originally leased in November last year to serve high-demand international routes. The decision to limit the extension comes at a time of mounting diplomatic friction between India and Turkiye, following Ankara's vocal support for Pakistan in recent geopolitical developments. Adding to the tensions, the Indian government recently revoked security clearance for Turkish ground handling firm Celebi, further signaling deteriorating bilateral ties.

IndiGo has justified the lease extension by emphasizing its contribution to the enhancement of travel choices for Indian travelers and bolstering the airline's expansion into long-haul sectors. Additionally, the airline has revealed intentions to launch its own wide-body aircraft fleet, with the initiation of deliveries of Airbus A350-900 planes from 2027 onwards.

“Flights between India and Turkey are governed within the bilateral air service agreement. We are compliant today and we will continue to comply with any government regulations on those lines,” Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, said on Friday.