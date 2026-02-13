DGCA fines Air India ₹1 crore for operating aircraft without valid safety clearance

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a penalty of $110,350 (about ₹1 crore) on Air India for operating an aircraft on eight flights without a valid airworthiness permit, according to a confidential order reported by Reuters.

The regulator found that an Airbus A320 conducted passenger flights on November 24-25, 2025, without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) — a mandatory annual clearance issued only after an aircraft passes safety and compliance checks, the report added citing a confidential order.

As per the report, in its February 5 order addressed to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, DGCA Joint Director General Maneesh Kumar said the lapse had: “further eroded public confidence and adversely impacted the safety compliance of the organisation.”

An internal investigation by Air India attributed the incident to “systemic failures” and acknowledged the need to strengthen compliance oversight, it added.

The probe also reportedly held pilots accountable for not following standard operating procedures before take-off.

In a statement, Air India said, “Air India acknowledges the receipt of a DGCA order in relation to an incident that was voluntarily reported back in 2025. All identified gaps have since been satisfactorily addressed and shared with the authority. Air India remains unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational integrity and safety.”

The regulatory action comes amid increased scrutiny of the airline following its deadliest recent accident in June 2025, when a Boeing Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people.

India’s accident investigator, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), on February 12 pushed back against media reports suggesting the crash probe had been concluded.

The bureau said such claims were “incorrect and speculative”, adding: “The investigation is still in progress. No final conclusions have been reached.”

AAIB noted that investigations are being conducted under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, and in line with obligations under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 13, which governs global accident-investigation standards.

The clarification followed a report by Italian daily Corriere della Sera claiming investigators had determined the crash was not caused by a technical defect but by an “intentional act.”