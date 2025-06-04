DGCA flags Turkish Airlines for safety lapses during ramp inspections at four Indian airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Turkish Airlines to ensure full compliance with international and national aviation safety regulations after a series of inspections revealed multiple lapses in operations across Indian airports.

Between May 29 and June 2, 2025, the DGCA conducted Safety Oversight and Ramp (SOFA/RAMP) inspections of Turkish Airlines’ passenger and cargo flights at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The inspections were conducted under Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation to assess adherence to ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices as well as DGCA norms.

Key findings from the inspections included:

> Incompetent marshalling: At Bengaluru airport, the ground marshaller lacked valid authorisation and a competency card, raising concerns over procedural integrity in aircraft ground handling.

> Maintenance protocol breach: The Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) was absent during the aircraft’s arrival at Bengaluru. A technician carried out the procedures instead, even though Airworks is the designated engineering service provider for Turkish Airlines.

> Dangerous goods oversight: A shipment carrying dangerous goods did not have the necessary DGCA permission for the carriage of explosives over Indian airspace. The declaration lacked required documentation and details.

> Ground handling lapses: At Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, there was no formal Service Level Agreement (SLA) between Turkish Airlines and its Ground Handling Agent (GHA). Ground support equipment, including ladders and GPUs, was used without adequate accountability or formal handover, especially where Globe Ground India operated without proper transition from Celebi.

The DGCA has instructed Turkish Airlines to rectify all issues and submit proof of compliance. It also warned that follow-up inspections will be conducted to ensure ongoing adherence to safety standards.

The aviation regulator reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest safety benchmarks for all foreign carriers operating in India.

IndiGo-Turkish Airlines deal

Last week, IndiGo was granted a “last and final” three-month extension to continue operating wet-leased aircraft from Turkish Airlines, amid the government's move to scale back business engagements with Turkey over its support for Pakistan.

In a statement on last Friday, DGCA said the new deadline for operating the wet-leased aircraft is 31 August 2025—extended from the earlier cut-off of 31 May.

IndiGo had requested a six-month extension, which was turned down. “IndiGo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months based on the airline’s undertaking to terminate the wet lease with Turkish Airlines within this period and not seek any further extension,” the DGCA stated.

Sentiments are running high against Turkey in India for supplying arms to Pakistan. The tension between India and Pakistan escalated into a four-day military confrontation following the initiation of 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May, which aimed at dismantling nine terrorist launch pads along the border.



