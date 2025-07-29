DGCA identified 51 safety lapses in Air India audit not related to crash probe: Report

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), identified 51 safety lapses at Air India in a recent audit conducted in July, as per a report in Reuters. The lapses include inadequate pilot training and a flawed rostering system, according to a confidential government report. The audit follows increased scrutiny after a Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad that resulted in 260 fatalities, although it was not linked to the accident.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Tata Group-owned airline has faced warnings for failing to check emergency equipment and crew fatigue management. The DGCA's report lists seven significant breaches requiring correction by July 30 and 44 other non-compliances to be resolved by August 23. Recurring training gaps for Boeing 787 and 777 pilots were noted, with some not completing mandatory evaluations.

Air India's fleet comprises 34 Boeing 787s and 23 Boeing 777s. The report highlighted operational risks, stating Air India failed to conduct proper route assessments for certain Category C airports, known for challenging layouts. The use of simulators that did not meet standards was criticised.

Preliminary investigation into the June crash revealed that fuel control switches were inadvertently turned off after takeoff, leading to pilot confusion. The DGCA raised concerns about Air India pilots exceeding flight-duty limits, noting a Milan-New Delhi AI-787 flight last month exceeded the limit by over two hours.

Advertisement

The audit also criticised Air India's rostering system, which did not provide alerts when minimum crew numbers were unmet, resulting in four international flights operating with insufficient cabin crew. Despite Tata's acquisition of Air India in 2022, passenger complaints about cabin cleanliness and equipment issues persist.

Last week, warnings were issued to senior Air India executives regarding 29 systemic lapses, with accusations of ignoring prior alerts. Additionally, the audit found inconsistencies in door and equipment checks and gaps in training documentation. A lack of chief pilots for the Airbus A320 and A350 fleets has led to accountability issues in monitoring flights.

Last year, authorities issued warnings or fines for 23 safety violations involving airlines, with 11 related to Air India. The largest fine was $127,000 for insufficient oxygen on board during several international flights.