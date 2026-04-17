DGCA launches probe into SpiceJet, Akasa Air aircraft collision at Delhi airport Terminal 1 bay

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation after two passenger aircraft operated by SpiceJet and Akasa Air collided on the ground at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. The incident near bay No. 106 at Terminal 1 has renewed scrutiny of ground handling safety procedures at one of India’s busiest aviation hubs.

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How the Delhi airport ground incident happened

According to initial reports, a SpiceJet Boeing 737-700 flight (SG-124, Leh–Delhi) and an Akasa Air Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight (QP-1406, Delhi–Hyderabad) came into contact during taxiing operations.

During manoeuvring:

The right winglet of the SpiceJet aircraft struck the left horizontal stabiliser of the Akasa Air aircraft

Both aircraft sustained damage and have been grounded for detailed inspection and rectification

ATC clearance and wing walker protocol under review

Preliminary findings suggest the Akasa Air aircraft had been pushed back from bay No. 104 and positioned for engine start, while the SpiceJet aircraft was taxiing towards bay No. 106 after ATC clearance.

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However, officials stated that the collision occurred when the SpiceJet aircraft executed a turn without wing walker clearance, resulting in contact between the two aircraft.

The incident is now under detailed scrutiny as part of the DGCA aviation safety investigation.

Pilots and ATC officers were removed from duty

Following the incident, the pilots operating the SpiceJet flight and the concerned Air Traffic Control officer have been taken off duty pending inquiry.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is closely monitoring the case and will take necessary steps to ensure aviation safety compliance at Delhi Airport and across India.

DGCA focus on ground safety at IGI Airport

The DGCA probe will examine:

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Air Traffic Control (ATC) communication procedures

Compliance with taxiing and wing walker protocols

Airline operational safety standards

The incident occurred around 2:15 pm on April 16 as the SpiceJet aircraft arrived from Leh and was taxiing towards its designated gate.

(With inputs from agencies)