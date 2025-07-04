DGCA medical test mandate for pilots sparks row  

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has mandated that medical examinations for commercial pilots will be conducted at IAF Boarding Centres, with the pilots’ association saying that it should be as per global norms.

“All the required investigations for medical examinations at IAF Boarding Centres will be conducted at IAF Boarding Centres only. The additional investigations, which are not available at IAF Boarding Centres, are to be conducted at NABH/NABL/ISO accredited Laboratories and the original investigations bearing QR code along with ID verification shall be produced at IAF Boarding Centres by the applicants,” said the DGCA order issued on July 2.

The commercial pilots are criticising the move, saying that this will further ground several pilots, adding to the shortage of pilots. Earlier, commercial pilots could get their routine medical tests from retired IAF doctors certified by the DGCA, but now it will be done at the IAF Boarding Centres.

“At the IAF Boarding Centres, the commercial pilots have to undergo medical tests for fighter pilots, who are primarily young (below 40 years). Now, imagine commercial pilots in the age group 55-65 years, required to match these parameters. There is no doubt that all pilots need to be medically fit, but for commercial pilots, medical parameters are different. Why isn’t DGCA following the ICAO medical fitness norms for the pilots?” said Sam Thomas, President, Airline Pilots' Association of India.

The ALPA India also flags that there are three IAF Boarding Centres – Delhi, Jorhat and Bengaluru – and pilots have to seek an appointment and for three days they are off duty. “If they don’t meet these medical parameters, they will be grounded which means a shortage of pilots on duty. We have been demanding that medical tests should be as per globally required standards,” adds Thomas.

The DGCA direction further said that based on history and clinical examination, any other investigation/opinion/ report can be conducted/requested by the IAF Boarding Centre to assist in ascertaining aeromedical fitness.

According to reports, the change was necessitated as some pilots were using proxies and falsified reports to clear their medical exams.

