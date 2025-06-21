DGCA pulls up Air India for violating flight duty norms on UK flights

India’s aviation regulator has pulled up Air India over flight duty time violations, issuing a show-cause notice to the Tata Group-owned carrier after finding safety norms breached on transcontinental flights from Bengaluru to London.

According to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the violations were uncovered during spot checks on Air India flights AI133 operating from Bengaluru to London on May 16 and 17. In both instances, the flight duty time for the crew exceeded the prescribed 10-hour limit.

"...during a spot check, it has been observed that the Accountable Manager of Air India operated two flights from Bangalore to London (AI133) on 16 May 2025 and 17 May 2025, both of which exceeded the stipulated flight time limit of 10 hours," the DGCA stated in the notice. The watchdog cited violations under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR Section 7, Series J Part III).

"It is further noted that the Accountable Manager of Air India Ltd has failed to ensure adherence to the provisions and compliance requirements...," the regulator added.

The copy will be updated with response from the airline, when it is received.

The DGCA has given the airline seven days to explain why enforcement action should not be initiated over the lapse.