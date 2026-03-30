To enable the fast-growing MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) sector in India, through trained workforce, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) agreed to collaborate and revamp Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) training in India.

The GSV and the DGCA will collaboratively design a future-ready three-year B.Sc. (AME) curriculum that seamlessly integrates academic depth, regulatory compliance, and industry-aligned competencies to power India’s next-generation MRO workforce.

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The move is to make AME training more standardised and quality-driven, and MRO career as more aspirational for youth. As a nodal centre, GSV shall work with DGCA as its research partner in the field of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and associated niche areas, and to conduct courses to upskill DGCA personnel as per their capacity building needs.

It is to be noted that GSV already has formal collaboration partnerships with Airbus, Safran, and GMR School of Aviation, and is offering Industry-driven B.Tech in Aviation Engineering as well as MBA in Aviation Operations and Management.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also the Chancellor of GSV, said that “GSV shall set up a centre of excellence in Manufacturing Technologies in several sectors such as aviation, railways marine and semiconductor, among others. The idea is to train workforce in precision manufacturing.”

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Such a scalable and replicable framework supports India’s ambition to reduce dependence on foreign MRO facilities and build indigenous maintenance capabilities. By embedding hands-on MRO training, simulation labs, OEM partnerships, and competency-based learning pathways into AME education, the GSV-DGCA collaboration shall create a future-ready workforce capable of supporting India’s expanding airline fleets and positioning the country as a competitive global MRO destination.