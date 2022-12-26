Digital cable TV, broadband provider GTPL Hathaway launches OTT apps aggregator

Digital cable TV platform and broadband service provider, GTPL Hathaway, has announced the launch of its GTPL Genie+, an OTT apps aggregator. The platform will offer subscriptions to a wide choice of OTT applications in packs. These packs will come in periods of monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly tenures.

The apps subscribed through GTPL Genie+ are device agnostic and can be viewed on any device including set-top-box, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smart TVs etc on any broadband connection.

Consumers who want to subscribe to a host of OTT platforms in one go can visit the GTPL website, choose their base pack and apps on a-la-carte basis for their preferred period, complete the payment and enjoy the viewing.

The introductory GTPL Genie+ packs start from Rs 50 + GST per month. Customers will also get the chance to earn 100 per cent cashback in the form of G-coins that can be redeemed for subscription of GTPL Genie+. One G-coin is equal to Re 1.

G-coins can be redeemed by customers on subsequent renewals of GTPL Genie +.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway, said, “With this launch, GTPL becomes the one‐stop‐shop for customer, catering to all their entertainment and connectivity needs. GTPL Genie+ provides access to leading OTT platforms at competitive prices along with a 100% Guaranteed Cashback for all customers subscribing to the service.”

GTPL Hathaway provides digital cable TV services and is the sixth largest private wireline broadband service provider in India. Its digital TV services are accessible in over 1,300 towns in 19 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. It has 8.60 million digital cable TV subscribers and 8,70,000 broadband subscribers.

