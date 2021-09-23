Dish TV refutes media report on EGM, board rejig call by Yes Bank

Direct to Home (DTH) service provider Dish TV India Limited has refuted a media report that suggested that Yes Bank Limited had called for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and to reconstitute the company’s board. Yes Bank is the largest shareholder of Dish TV India with a 25.63 per cent stake.

“The said news article inter alia mentions that on Tuesday, Yes Bank Limited has sent a letter to the Company with a demand to hold an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). In this regard, we would like to bring to your kind attention that the Company has not received any communication/request from Yes Bank for holding an EGM. The said media report in this regard is incorrect,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mint had reported that Yes Bank had urged the company to hold an EGM and act on its recommendations to reconstitute the company’s board. Citing people aware of the matter, it also reported that Yes Bank had sent a letter seeking an EGM after the DTH company deferred its annual meeting that was earlier scheduled for September 27 to an undetermined date. All of these claims were refuted by Dish TV India Limited.

Earlier this month, Yes Bank had sought the removal of five directors of Dish TV following the board’s decision of raising Rs 1,000 crore via a rights issue. The directors were Rashmi Aggarwal, Bhagwan Das Narang, Shankar Aggarwal, Jawahar Lal Goel, and Ashok Mathai Kurien to be removed. Yes Bank had said that the decision to approve a rights issue despite facing objections was done to dilute its stake in the company. Dish TV had said in response to Yes Bank that it is examining the special notices sent by them and said that "for such approvals, as may be required including the steps to be taken to get the candidature of proposed new directors cleared from necessary authority as prior approval from it is a mandatory requirement”.

