Disney layoffs: Entertainment MNC plans to cut 1,000 jobs- Report; Here's who will be affected

Disney is planning to cut up to 1,000 jobs in the coming weeks, one of the first significant moves under its newly appointed chief executive, Josh D'Amaro, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The layoffs will hit hardest in the company's recently consolidated marketing department.

The planned layoffs are the latest chapter in Disney's years-long effort to streamline one of the entertainment industry's largest conglomerates. Since Bob Iger returned as CEO in 2022 and launched a sweeping restructuring, Disney has already let go of more than 8,000 employees, as per the report. People familiar with the matter said plans for the current round of cuts were drawn up before D'Amaro took the helm, reported WSJ.

Advertisement

The entertainment conglomerate is navigating a difficult transition, adjusting to thinner streaming margins after years of reliable returns from linear television. This, while also contending with a weakened box office and stiff competition from Amazon and YouTube. The company is working to redirect capital toward digital businesses it sees as growth opportunities.

Earlier explanations and cuts

At the end of its 2025 fiscal year, Disney employed 231,000 people. Around 80% work in its experiences division, theme parks, cruises, and consumer products, an area that has continued to grow. The cuts have largely affected its entertainment, ESPN, and corporate operations.

Other layoffs across the entertainment industry

The entertainment industry has been battered by layoffs for several years. Sony Pictures, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery have all reduced headcount, and further cuts are expected if Paramount's acquisition of Warner closes.

Advertisement

Much of Disney's cost-cutting has been driven by a push to break down long-standing silos between its divisions. In January, the company unified marketing for entertainment, experiences, and sports under a single chief marketing officer, Asad Ayaz, a first for the company. His initiative to consolidate the marketing group and trim expenses is internally known as Project Imagine, according to people familiar with the matter.

Disney is also merging the teams behind Disney+ and Hulu as it works to combine both into a single app. To guide its broader cost strategy, the company has brought in consultants from Bain & Co.