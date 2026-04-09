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Disney plans up to 1,000 layoffs under new CEO Josh D’Amaro

Disney plans up to 1,000 layoffs under new CEO Josh D’Amaro

Many of the cuts are likely to be in the company's recently consolidated marketing department

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 9, 2026 8:03 PM IST
Disney plans up to 1,000 layoffs under new CEO Josh D’AmaroDisney is preparing to cut up to 1,000 jobs (Reuters)

Disney is preparing to cut up to 1,000 jobs in one of the first major moves under its new chief executive, Josh D’Amaro, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The layoffs are expected in the coming weeks and will affect multiple parts of the business. Many of the cuts are likely to be in the company's recently consolidated marketing department, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The move marks an early restructuring step under D’Amaro as the entertainment company looks to streamline operations.

Earlier this week, US-based IT firm Oracle laid off around 12,000 employees in India, according to people affected by the retrenchment. The company is also planning another round of layoffs within a month, they said.

Globally, Oracle has cut about 30,000 jobs. In an internal email, the company said the layoffs were part of organisational changes and efforts to "streamline the operations", adding that "the position you currently hold will become redundant".

 

Published on: Apr 9, 2026 7:56 PM IST
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