DMart owner RK Damani is now among world's 100 richest people

DMart owner Radhakishan Damani has entered the list of top 100 richest people in the world.

The media-shy billionaire investor with a net worth of $19.2 billion is positioned at the 98th spot in the list compiled by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He was placed at 117th position last year on the global list of billionaires and was the fourth richest Indian with a net worth of $16.5 billion.

Other Indians in the coveted list include Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Lakshmi Mittal, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Pallonji Mistry.

The reticent stock market investor who earned a reputation by investing in value-oriented stocks in the 1990s before getting into the organised retail business with the flagship brand DMart has seen his fortune soar by $4.3 billion or 28% so far in 2021.

A good deal of the gains has been led by Damani's biggest holding Avenue Supermarts, whose stock has jumped 32% so far in 2021.

Despite devoting much of his time to DMart, Damani continues to make investments in an individual capacity.

Known to keep a low profile, he rarely gives any interviews to the media. Damani also imparted stock trading techniques he used to ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.