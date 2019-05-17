Dr Reddy's Q4 PAT up 44 per cent at Rs 434 crore

Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited Friday said its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter-ended March 31, 2019 was up by 44 per cent at Rs 434.4 crore against Rs 302.2 crore in the third quarter of FY 18.

Revenue for the quarter under discussion was up by 14 per cent at Rs 4,016.60 crore against Rs 3,534.90 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the city-based drug-maker said in a press release.

The CEO and co-chairman of the company G V Prasad said in the release it has been a good year with a significant turnaround in the financial performance and steady progress on the quality front.

"Looking ahead, we will focus on profitable growth, continue the emphasis on operational excellence and drive innovation to deliver value to patients and healthcare systems worldwide," he said.

For FY 19, PAT stood at Rs 1,880 crore while revenue was 15,385 crore.

Revenue from global generics segment in the Q4 was reported at Rs 3,038 crore a year-on-year growth of nine per cent over the same quarter last year, primarily driven by contributions from emerging markets and Europe.

Revenue from North America grew by three per cent to Rs 1,496 crore against Rs 1,449 crore in Q4 of FY18.

Revenue from pharmaceutical services and active ingredients was at Rs 676.50 crore in the fourth quarter with eight per cent growth over the Q4 of FY 18, the release said.

