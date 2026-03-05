DriveU expands with 'Rentals by DriveU' to offer luxury chauffeur services

DriveU, India’s leading on-demand driver service platform, has launched ‘Rentals by DriveU’, a chauffeur-driven car rental service aimed at premium experiences for weddings, business travel, airport transfers, and special occasions.

This expansion into the chauffeur-driven mobility market comes in response to customer demand for a reliable service with curated cars. “Our customers have long asked for the same dependable service but with a premium car,” said Rahm Shastry, CEO of DriveU. “Rentals by DriveU delivers this with our signature service quality.”

Advertisement

DriveU has set up a dedicated team in Bengaluru and is running a pilot before expanding to cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The service includes a network of 1,500+ cars, ranging from sedans to luxury models like Mercedes-Benz and BMW, and a robust operations system covering fleet onboarding, chauffeur grooming, and real-time customer support.

The service is designed with added comfort, offering luggage assistance, air-conditioned cars, and essentials like water bottles and tissue boxes.

DriveU is also celebrating two years of profitability, with 22% revenue growth in FY2025, reaching Rs 111 crore with a net profit of Rs 1.7 crore.

In addition, DriveU has rolled out foldable e-bikes for driver-partners in Bengaluru to help them reach customers faster, particularly in areas with limited public transport. These e-bikes are lightweight, portable, and provide an eco-friendly, quick mode of transport.

Advertisement

While Uber Black also offers a similar premium service, DriveU’s entry brings a fresh approach to luxury chauffeur-driven rentals in India, promising exceptional service and reliability.