Drunk parties, male chauvinistic board: Madhuri Jain Grover hits out at BharatPe

BharatPe’s saga continues to takes new turns with the ex-Head of Controls, Madhuri Jain, wife of managing director and co-founder, Ashneer Grover now tweeting the videos of drunken parties at the fintech unicorn's office. The videos feature the current CEO, Suhail Sameer, and co-founder Bhavik Kodaliya, among others.



Congrats @SuhailSameer14 @BhavikKoladiya and Shashvat Nakrani. Now you may indulge in your ‘drunken orgies’ without having to wait for me (righteous lady) to leave office. Slow clap !! @timesofindia @htTweets @chandrarsrikant @livemint @bharatpeindia pic.twitter.com/gGJXRL97i7 — Madhuri Jain Grover (@madsj30) February 23, 2022



She accused Sameer and others of 'burning down' the place that Grover built single handedly. Jain, who has been questioning the ongoing governance review from the beginning, also charged ex-SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar and Sequoia Capital India’s Harshjit Sethi of perfectly executing a 'witch hunt' in collusion with Sameer.

And Rajnish Kumar Chairman sir - your agents @AMS_Shardul and Alvarez and Marsal forgot to dig out this related party transaction. At least you could have let me prepare my kid for exam rather than call for sham conversation with these agents. 10/10 for confidentiality ! Kudos pic.twitter.com/KhIaZK734U — Madhuri Jain Grover (@madsj30) February 23, 2022



BharatPe has terminated the services of Jain on account of allegations of financial irregularities and money siphoning, one person aware of the developments confirmed to Business Today. Jain was sent on a compulsory leave on January 20.



A BharatPe spokesperson told BT in response to an emailed query, “As per your query, we can confirm that the services of Madhuri Jain Grover have been terminated in accordance with the terms of her employment agreement.”



Jain had said that she didn’t tender any resignation and has shot a letter to BharatPe board questioning how the contents of preliminary findings of ongoing corporate governance review were made public. BT learned that the employee contract undersigned also has a provision of the company taking back the equity of the terminated employee.



BT has reached out to Grover, risk advisory firm Alvarez Marsel, and Sequoia Capital India for an official comment. The story will be updated as and when they respond.

Also, when BT reached out to Rajnish Kumar and the law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. they declined to comment on the matter