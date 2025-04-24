DS Group surpasses Rs 10,000 crore in revenue, F&B segment accounts for 42%

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), has stated that it surpassed Rs 10,000 crore in revenue for the fiscal year 2024-25, placing it among the top 15 FMCG companies in India. It said that this achievement is largely due to its food and beverage (F&B) segment, which accounts for 42 per cent of the total revenue, followed by the mouth freshener segment at 38 per cent, hospitality at 3 per cent, and other businesses contributing the rest, with tobacco being less than 10 per cent.

The group has maintained a consistent upward trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent over the last three years through organic growth, reinforcing its market leadership and commitment to expansion, it said. The F&B segment alone has shown a CAGR of 19% over the same period, it said.

The DS Group's sustained market leadership reflects its dedication to providing a delightful experience for consumers. This commitment is based on deep expertise in flavours and fragrances, a keen understanding of evolving consumer preferences, and a robust distribution network. The group's businesses collectively include more than 150 super stockists and over 5000 distributors, reaching over 15 lakh retail shops directly and over 35 lakh indirectly across India.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of DS Group, remarked, "Surpassing the Rs 10,000 crore revenue milestone is more than just a financial achievement; it signifies our integral role in India's growth story. Our diverse portfolio, focus on quality and innovation, and extensive distribution network have driven our success. The trust of Indian consumers has been pivotal in our journey, and we aim to achieve Rs 20,000 crore by our centenary year, further strengthening the FMCG sector. Our innovative product pipeline will continue to drive growth and excitement. We are committed to expanding our distribution network to reach every corner of India and global markets, enhancing the FMCG sector's reach and impact."

“I also firmly believe that philanthropy and CSR, when integrated into core business operations, drives triple-bottom-line success: people, profit, planet. In alignment with our dedication to sustainable growth, the DS Group is actively pursuing ambitious green initiatives. These include advancing carbon and water neutrality goals, implementing green manufacturing practices, and strengthening our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, thereby reinforcing our commitment to responsible and ethical business practices," he said.

DS Group, a leading name in the Indian food and beverage industry, owns the Catch brand that offers a range of table-top and culinary ingredients, including salts, spices, cooking pastes, and gravies. It introduced India's first free-flowing salt and pepper in sprinklers in 1987. The Catch beverage division offers products like water, flavored water, carbonated drinks, and juices.