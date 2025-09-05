E-commerce festive sales poised to surge over 25% on GST rate cuts

India’s e-commerce sector is gearing up for one of its strongest festive seasons yet, with sales expected to surge on the back of recent GST rate cuts across key consumer categories. Analysts say the timing of the reform—just ahead of the festive rush—will significantly boost demand, supported by improved affordability and renewed consumer confidence.

According to Deloitte, the reduction in GST on essential appliances and consumer goods will make technology and household products more accessible to Indian families. Categories such as televisions and air conditioners, which earlier attracted 28% GST, will now be taxed at 18%. Similarly, kitchenware and household essentials like utensils, tableware, lighters, and LED bulbs will see tax rates drop to 5%.

These categories happen to be the biggest draws for e-commerce platforms like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, which are preparing for the season’s largest shopping events. According to RedSeer, appliances are expected to benefit the most, as they are a large-ticket category and a 10% price differential can significantly uplift demand.

Speaking to Business Today, an Amazon spokesperson said, “This forward-looking reform brings much-needed predictability and stability to the tax framework. It also strengthens India’s position as a destination for continued investment and innovation in e-commerce. With reduced GST on popular festive purchases, coupled with exciting deals planned by sellers, customers can look forward to great savings during this year’s Great Indian Festival.”

Industry projections are bullish. Kushal Bhatnagar, Associate Partner at RedSeer Strategy Consultants, estimates festive e-commerce sales could grow by ~25% year-on-year, registering nearly ₹1.2 lakh crore in GMV this season.

Ravi Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Wonderchef, added that the rate cuts will particularly benefit aspirational middle-class households. “Rationalised rates will make quality kitchen cookware more affordable and accessible. This comes at the right time, when thousands of retail partners stock up to meet demand, and digital commerce platforms line up their biggest events of the year,” he said.

As per RedSeer data, quick commerce is projected to surge 150% YoY, becoming the new impulse and convenience driver.

However, a concern persists over products that e-commerce platforms have already procured from brands, with festive sales just around the corner. How consumers will benefit in such cases remains uncertain. Analysts suggest that platforms or brands may absorb part of the tax reduction to remain competitive, potentially passing it on to buyers through pricing adjustments or via Input Tax Credit.

Satish Meena of Datum Intelligence believes this festive period could be record-breaking. “This is the peak season for e-commerce players, who prepare months in advance with product launches, no-cost EMIs, loans, and attractive discounts. Sellers are ready to push deals, and customers arrive with shopping lists—often adding impulsive festive purchases. Altogether, this makes for the perfect storm for e-commerce,” he explained.