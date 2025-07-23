Business Today
ED files FEMA case against Myntra over alleged Rs 1,654 cr FDI violation

According to the ED’s Bengaluru Zonal Office, Myntra and its group firms allegedly engaged in multi-brand retail trading while falsely operating under the guise of “Wholesale Cash & Carry.” This activity is not allowed under the current FDI policy, the agency said.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 23, 2025 2:14 PM IST
ED files FEMA case against Myntra over alleged Rs 1,654 cr FDI violationED has claimed that Myntra violated foreign exchange rules involving a sum of ₹1,654 crore

Myntra is facing action from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has filed a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against the e-commerce platform for allegedly flouting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms.

According to the ED, Myntra and related entities carried out Multi-Brand Retail Trade (MBRT) operations while claiming to function as “Wholesale Cash & Carry” businesses, a classification that comes with fewer FDI restrictions. The agency alleges this was a deliberate misrepresentation in violation of India’s FDI policy, which places tight curbs on foreign investment in multi-brand retail.

M/s Vector E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. was set up and used as a corporate vehicle to split direct B2C transactions—i.e., from Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd. to retail customers—into two stages: first as a B2B transaction from Myntra to Vector, and then as a B2C sale from Vector to end consumers.

The financial probe agency has claimed that Myntra violated foreign exchange rules involving a sum of Rs 1,654 crore. The alleged violation centers around Myntra routing most of its sales through M/s Vector E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd., a group entity, which then directly sold products to end consumers.

According to the ED, Vector E-Commerce was specifically created to present retail business-to-consumer (B2C) sales as wholesale business-to-business (B2B) transactions on paper — a move the agency says was aimed at circumventing the FDI rules that prohibit such direct-to-consumer sales under the wholesale license.
 

Published on: Jul 23, 2025 2:08 PM IST
