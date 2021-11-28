ED summons Amazon India boss over Future Group Deal irregularities

Amazon India operations head Amit Agarwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) next week over alleged violation of foreign investment rules in a deal with the Future Group.

Amazon had bought a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd in a deal worth over Rs 1,400 crore in 2019. "We are in receipt of summons issued by the ED in connection with the Future Group. As we have just received the summons, we are examining it and will respond within the given time frame," Amazon India said in a statement.

The ED has also summoned Future Group officials for verification of the evidence and documents it has collected so far. The federal probe agency is examining if Amazon was in violation of India's law on foreign exchange, or the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management) Act, when it pumped in Rs 1,431 crore to acquire the stake in Future Coupons, and if the company complied with regulations.

The ED summons came post the Delhi High Court made certain observations on the court fight between Amazon and Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL).

