Eight of top-10 valued firms lose Rs 1.11 lakh crore in m-cap; ICICI, RIL worst hit

Eight of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a total loss of Rs 1,11,799.05 crore in their market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as leading losers. Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the only gainers among the 10 most valued listed firms. Last week, the BSE Sensex plummeted 1,110.13 points or 2.81 percent amid a global sell-off and weak economic data.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank tumbled Rs 25,476.75 crore to Rs 2,57,073.30 crore. The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) tanked Rs 24,216.53 crore to Rs 13,16,947.89 crore.

HDFC's market cap dropped by Rs 20,150.82 crore to Rs 3,17,321.63 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 17,642.8 crore to Rs 2,72,815.29 crore.

The market valuation of ITC declined by Rs 10,951.21 crore to Rs 2,29,667.79 crore and of Infosys by Rs 6,643.75 crore to Rs 3,91,544.91 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap dipped by Rs 6,471.69 crore to Rs 4,99,186.72 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation declined by Rs 245.5 crore to Rs 2,85,380.21 crore.

In contrast, TCS added Rs 19,756.31 crore to its valuation at Rs 8,59,202.29 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 2,641.5 crore to Rs 6,16,240.17 crore.

In the top 10 list of the most-valued firm, RIL topped the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC in that order.

