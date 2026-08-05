EIH, Bhartiya Group join hands to develop 20 wellness-focused luxury resorts by 2030

The companies said the resorts will feature immersive gardens, seamless indoor-outdoor living, and architecture designed to balance private retreats with shared social spaces. The properties will focus on a philosophy of "joyful wellness", offering experiences centred on mindful dining, restorative wellness, reflection and emotional well-being rather than traditional, regimented wellness programmes.

According to the partners, the concept reflects changing consumer preferences in luxury hospitality, where guest experiences and personalised service are becoming as important as physical opulence.

The resorts will also emphasise intuitive hospitality, with customised experiences designed to foster longer stays and deeper guest engagement.

Commenting on the partnership, Snehdeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Bhartiya Group, said, "More than just resorts, I dream of creating blue zones where people live, laugh, and love more. In this new world, people will come to surrender, nourish, and evolve—wellness here feels joyful and abundant. I deeply value our partnership with The Oberoi Group as we bring this new world to life."

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Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, said the resorts would place design at the centre of the guest experience. "Design will be at the heart of each resort, with immersive gardens and thoughtfully articulated spaces shaping the guest experience. The seamless interplay between architecture and landscape will create environments that are both restorative and inspiring," he said.

Meanwhile, Vikram Oberoi, CEO of The Oberoi Group, said the partnership enables EIH to expand its personalised service philosophy into a wellness-enhanced hospitality offering. "With resorts located in destinations that encourage longer lengths of stay, every interaction will be thoughtfully crafted to stimulate the senses and create lasting memories such that a departing guest will leave with an unquenchable desire to repeat the experience," he said.

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The long-term vision of the partnership is to build a portfolio of 20 luxury lifestyle resorts, catering to growing demand for immersive, wellness-oriented travel experiences in India and overseas.