Emami Q1 profit rises to Rs 77.8 cr; revenue up 37.3%

Personal care and healthcare major Emami group has reported Rs 77.8 crore profit in the April-June quarter, which is about 96.4 per cent growth as compared to Rs 39.6 crore profit in the same quarter last year.

The Kolkata-based company's revenue from operations grew 37.3 per cent to Rs 661 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 481.4 per cent in Q1 FY21.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) for the said quarter stood at Rs 169.7 crore, which is up 38 per cent as compared to Rs 123 crore in Q1 FY21.

The company's margin for the quarter stood 25.68 per cent, while in the previous quarter its margin was 25.55 per cent. The company profit in the previous period stood at Rs 87.73 crore, while revenue from operations in January-March 2021 period jumped 37.2 per cent to Rs 730.76 crore.

Shares of Emami Ltd has increased 1.07 per cent to Rs 565.45 apiece on the NSE.

The FMCG major Emami last month announced to raise product prices on an average by four per cent in the current fiscal to offset the present input cost pressure that will help the company to retain a gross margin of 66-67 per cent.

The company's long-awaited project Khoj that aims deeper rural reach to retain profitability momentum has been launched in Uttar Pradesh with the relaxation of lockdown.

