Embracing disruption: How great leaders turn challenges into opportunities

It was a room filled with visionaries, each a master of their domain, gathered to discuss a theme that defines our times: disruption. During BT MindRush 2025 where Business Today also unveiled India’s Best CEOs edition, the panel discussion, featuring leaders from Tata Power, KPIT Technologies, Persistent Systems, and Logitech, wasn’t just a conversation—it was a masterclass in how great leaders embrace change, turn challenges into opportunities, and lead their organizations into the future.

Talking on 'The disruptors mindset: how great leaders embrace change', the conversation began with Praveer Sinha, the CEO of Tata Power, a company deeply rooted in Mumbai’s history. For decades, Tata Power had been synonymous with coal-based energy, but Sinha knew the winds of change were blowing. “A few years ago,” he began, “we saw the world shifting. Decarbonisation wasn’t just a buzzword; it was a reality. Climate change was here, and it was reshaping industries.”

Sinha recalled the pivotal moment in 2018-19 when Tata Power decided to pivot from coal to renewables. It wasn’t an easy decision. Critics called it foolish. “Why abandon a money-making business?” they asked. But Sinha and his team saw the writing on the wall. “If we didn’t change, we’d miss the bus,” he said. The company sacrificed short-term gains, investing heavily in solar, wind, and other clean energy solutions. The market rewarded their courage—profits grew at a staggering 77% CAGR over the last decade, and stock prices soared by 60% annually in the past five years.

“We didn’t make elephants dance,” Sinha said with a smile. “We just did what we had to do. And now, we’re not just surviving—we’re thriving.”

Next, the spotlight turned to Kishor Patil, CEO of KPIT Technologies. His story was one of reinvention. Five years ago, KPIT was a generic IT services company, growing steadily but without a clear identity. Patil and his team faced a choice: continue as they were or bet big on a single sector. They chose the latter, focusing on the automotive industry, which was undergoing a massive transformation.

“We saw the future,” Patil explained. “Cars were no longer just machines; they were becoming computers on wheels.” KPIT divested two-thirds of its business to focus on automotive software, a move that seemed risky at the time. But it paid off. Today, KPIT is a leader in the space, working directly with car manufacturers and driving innovations like autonomous vehicles and over-the-air updates.

“Disruption isn’t something to fear,” Patil said. “It’s something to embrace. When you see the wave coming, you don’t run from it—you ride it.”

Sandeep Kalra, CEO of Persistent Systems took the stage next, addressing the elephant in the room: artificial intelligence. For an industry built on human talent, AI posed a daunting question—would it replace engineers? Kalra’s answer was emphatic. “No,” he said. “AI will create more opportunities, not fewer. But we have to adapt.”

He spoke of the need to upskill, to move from input-based pricing models to platform-driven solutions. “The future belongs to those who understand the technology and can harness it to create value,” Kalra said. He urged engineers to learn the basics of coding while embracing AI, emphasising that domain expertise would remain crucial.

Finally, Anand Lakshmanan, Head of B2B- India of Switzerland-based Logitech shared how the pandemic had reshaped his company’s trajectory. “When COVID hit, the world went virtual overnight,” he said. “Meetings moved from boardrooms to Zoom, and Logitech was at the heart of that transition.”

Logitech’s hardware became essential for remote work, and the company’s order books were full. But Lakshmanan knew the changes went deeper. “Hybrid work is here to stay,” he said. “People aren’t going back to the office five days a week. Our challenge is to make technology seamless, intuitive, and productive.”

He painted a picture of the future—a world where gadgets simplify life rather than complicate it, where meetings are hybrid by default, and where technology empowers people to work from anywhere.

As the panel concluded, a common thread emerged. Each leader had faced disruption head-on, not as a threat but as an opportunity. They had made bold decisions, taken calculated risks, and inspired their teams to embrace change. Their stories were a testament to the power of the disruptor’s mindset—a mindset that doesn’t just adapt to change but drives it.

In the end, the message was clear: disruption isn’t the end of the road. It’s the beginning of a new journey. And for those with the courage to lead, the possibilities are endless.