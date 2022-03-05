Ex-NSE boss Chitra Ramakrishna's anticipatory bail rejected, CBI may arrest her

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Chitra Ramakrishna's anticipatory bail has been rejected by a Delhi court. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to arrest her. Ramakrishna may approach Delhi High Court.

The former NSE boss is under investigation for allegedly sharing sensitive information about the exchange with a 'yogi who lives in the Himalayas'.

According to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI's) order, Ramkrishna shared confidential data and information of the exchange with an unidentified person, who she claimed was a spiritual yogi dwelling in the Himalayas.

Also Read: NSE Scandal Involving Former Boss Chitra Ramkrishna Shows SEBI's Shortcomings

(With inputs from Munish Pandey. More details to follow…)