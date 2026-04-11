Fabindia eyes AI-first future as digital surge reshapes retail playbook, says William Bissell

Fabindia is sharpening its long-term growth strategy, betting on technology, digital expansion and evolving consumer behaviour, even as it stays rooted in its purpose-led brand philosophy, Managing Director William Bissell said.

The company, which began as an export-led business, has steadily evolved alongside India’s economic journey — transitioning into a retail brand post the 1991 reforms and eventually emerging as a full-fledged lifestyle player catering to a growing middle class seeking identity and self-expression.

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Today, that evolution is entering a new phase.

In an exclusive interaction with Business Today, Bissell said the company remains focused on doubling its size by the end of the decade, underpinned by a long-term growth trajectory that is resilient to short-term fluctuations.

A key inflection point came during the pandemic, which dramatically accelerated digital adoption. Consumer behaviour compressed five to seven years of digital commerce growth into roughly a year, fundamentally reshaping how customers shop, Bissell noted.

In response, Fabindia adopted a two-pronged strategy — reimagining physical retail while aggressively scaling its digital presence.

On the offline front, stores are being repositioned as experience-led community spaces, incorporating cafes, interior design services and bespoke offerings to drive engagement beyond transactions. At the same time, the company is expanding across digital channels to meet customers where they increasingly shop.

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Quick commerce has emerged as an unexpected growth lever, even for categories like apparel, Bissell said. However, he flagged that the model demands deep inventory, precise forecasting and the ability to absorb high returns, making it a high-risk, high-speed game.

The broader digital ecosystem, he added, is now fragmented into four distinct models—own platforms, marketplaces, quick commerce and social commerce—each requiring a tailored strategy.

Looking ahead, Fabindia is placing a strong bet on artificial intelligence. The company plans to transition into an AI-first enterprise, where data-driven systems will increasingly guide decisions, predict demand and personalise customer experiences, according to Bissell.

He underscored that while innovation helps excite consumers, technology is “non-negotiable,” likening it to electricity in modern business operations.

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Despite the digital push, physical retail remains significant. Apparel continues to contribute around 70% of revenue, though western and fusion wear are growing faster than traditional ethnic categories, Bissell said.

Over the next two to three years, Fabindia expects its revenue mix to shift to a near-equal split between physical and digital channels, driven by logistics advancements and AI-led commerce.

At a strategic level, the company is also staying disciplined about long-term sustainability over short-term gains. Bissell emphasised that enduring success requires businesses to prioritise purpose, resilience and measured decision-making, even if it means sacrificing immediate profitability.