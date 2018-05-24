Facebook is looking for India head; top media, FMCG executives in the race

Social media giant Facebook is looking to hire the head for its India operations. Top media and FMCG executives are rumoured to be in the race. Some of the names leadership consulting firm Spencer Stuart is considering for this high-profile position are Star India MD Sanjay Gupta, Tata Sky MD Harit Nagpal, Viacom 18 Group CEO Sudhanshu Vats and Hotstar CEO Ajit Mohan, executive director of refreshments at Hindustan Unilever Sudhir Sitapati. Along with India, the individual would also head South Asia operations, but will not be responsible for Facebook-owned Instagram and Whatsapp.

According to a report in The Economic Times, remuneration for this position could go upto $2 million, setting new standards across new media companies in the country. Experts believe that the fact that Facebook is turning to FMCG and media companies signify an overhaul of the company's game plan in India.

Spencer Stuart is not only looking for an India head for Facebook but is also scouting for other senior roles in the company. Competing with the aforementioned names is also the interim managing director, Sandeep Bhushan.

Facebook could also be looking at video content to boost its growth. The report says that Facebook's Rs 3,900 crore bid for the digital rights for IPL as well as the finalists for the role are testament of its plans in terms of video content.

David Fischer, Facebook's VP of business and marketing partnerships is also scheduled to come to India later this month to meet the potential India head. According to the newspaper, Fischer will meet the finalists and a decision would be taken after a review by him and a peer evaluation.

While Sanjay Gupta, Ajit Mohan and Sudhir Sitapati did not reply to queries by the newspaper, Sudhanshu Vats denied the developments and called it a rumour. Spencer Stuart India also refused a comment as a policy.