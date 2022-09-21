Falguni Nayar pips Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to become India’s richest self-made woman: IIFL-Hurun

Nykaa Founder-CEO Falguni Nayar is now India’s richest self-made woman. She has surpassed Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in net worth, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022.



Falguni Nayar and family, whose e-commerce firm Nykaa made a stellar debut on the bourses a year ago, listing at a ~79 per cent premium, saw her wealth soar 345 per cent to Rs 38,700 crore, making her the second-biggest gainer on the list. Nayar ranked 33rd on the overall list.



Biocon’s Shaw, meanwhile, was ranked 67th on the list with a fortune of Rs 24,800 crore.



Other prominent women in the top 100 included Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family on the 34th position, with a net worth of Rs 37,200 crore; Radha Vembu of Zoho Corp, who ranked 50th with a fortune of Rs 30,500 crore, and Anu Aga & family in the 82nd position, with a net worth of Rs 19,700 crore.



“What makes the Indian wealth creation story truly inspirational is that 67 per cent of the list is self-made, up from 54 per cent five years ago. Also, 79 per cent of the new faces this year are self-made as well,” Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India stated.



He added, “The wealth creation engine of first-generation entrepreneurs and professional managers is on full throttle and is an important driver for India’s GDP to swiftly reach the $5 trillion mark.”



Hurun India also indicated that the list has become more ‘inclusive’, with the number of women going up to 55 this year, up from 13 a decade ago. “It is exhilarating to see the entrepreneurial ecosystem of India contribute a significant amount to this list with the rising number of women entrepreneurs and uptick in self-made entrepreneurs,” Yatin Shah, Co-Founder & Joint CEO, IIFL Wealth, stated.



