'Fantastic to be back,' says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on his India visit

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who is currently on a visit to India, took to social networking platform LinkedIn to share his excitement of coming back to India and "meeting innovators and changemakers".

"It’s fantastic to be back in India this week, meeting with so many innovators and changemakers, like these employees at State Bank of India who are using technology to make a difference at their organization – and across the country," he said in his post on Wednesday.

The post further highlighted how employees at India’s largest bank State Bank of India embraced Microsoft Power Apps to their benefit. A blog pointed to the use of Digi Toolkit which has been built using Microsoft Power Apps, and enables employees to fill customer details easily on their smartphones or PC.

The blog also claimed that today, all SBI’s employees have Office 365 and use services, such as OneDrive, Teams, SharePoint Online and Power Apps, as part of a digital transformation that the 220-year-old bank underwent in 2017. SBI has over 450 million customers and more than 250,000 employees.

Hyderabad-born Nadella is on a four-day visit to India to meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators and students. He addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Microsoft leader said there is tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a "big game changer". Nadella, in his address on Tuesday, listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.

"Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said and noted the "tremendous momentum in cloud adoption," he said.

He also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure. He also mentioned that energy efficiency will be one of the key components that will help economic growth in the future.

Nadella also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday and discussed several issues including governance and security in the digital domain.

"Great to meet Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation @satyanadella. Discussed delivery, governance and security in the digital domain," the Minister tweeted.

This is his first trip to the country since February 2020. Recently Alphabet Inc's Sundar Pichai also visited the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

